Neglected dog found in dumpster recovering at animal rescue shelter in West Palm Beach

The pit bull is being cared for at Mutty Paws Rescue
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Plantation Police Department
Pit bull found in dumpster at apartment complex in Plantation on Aug. 30, 2022.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 31, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A pit bull is recovering in West Palm Beach after being abandoned in a dumpster in Broward County, authorities said.

The dog was found on Tuesday at around 12:15 p.m. at the Spectra apartment complex located in the 4000 block of NW 10 Place.

The emaciated dog was found inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Crews transported the small, black pit bull to Mutty Paws Rescue, where he is being cared for.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Plantation Police Department at (954) 797-2100. Anonymous tips can also be left with Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

