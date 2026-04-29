Legendary comedian Kevin Nealon brings his decades of comedy to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Legendary comedian Kevin Nealon is coming to West Palm Beach with multiple performances at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts this weekend.

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Comedian Kevin Nealon comes to West Palm Beach this weekend

His career spans decades, with specials, television shows, movies, and of course, being a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Legendary comedian Kevin Nealon is coming to West Palm Beach with multiple performances at the Kravis Center on May 1 and May 2.

His career spans decades, with specials, television shows, movies, and of course, being a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to him and takes a deeper look into his comedy career.

Nealon began his career performing and working as a bartender the legendary Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles.

“To experience so many comics that I kind of grew up watching, like Robin Williams, Andy Kauffman, Steve Martin, Albert Brooks, Jay Leno, Letterman, all those people, there's no better education than sitting and watching these comics and talking to them afterwards, if you can,” said Nealon.

Nealon became a cast member on Saturday Night Live, creating characters like Hans and Franz Mr. Subliminal, and hosting Weekend Update. However, Nealon said he will always remember his big break: performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

"I'm telling you to this day, it's the highlight of my career,” said Nealon. "To finish that and know that I killed and got audience applause and breaks and a lot of laughter, and hear Johnny laughing behind me and then have him call me over to do panel, which is very rare for a comic on their first time out there, I was overjoyed.”

This year, Nealon released "Loose in the Crotch", his first special in ten years.

He also has a YouTube series, "Hiking with Kevin," interviewing celebrities while out in the wilderness.

Nealon will perform four shows the Kravis Center this weekend.

You can find tickets, here.