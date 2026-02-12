Fire at West Palm Beach metal recycling facility closes portion of Okeechobee Road

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fire at a metal recycling facility in downtown West Palm Beach closed down a portion of Okeechobee Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, police and fire rescue units responded to the 1100 block of Okeechobee Rd. around 1:15 p.m.

Officials say the facility was processing a scrap vehicle when the blaze ignited, and they believe it was accidental.

The West Palm Beach Fire Department says the fire is now under control and there were no injuries.

They say it remained a single-alarm fire, and that the blaze started in one vehicle. However, firefighters had to contend with a good deal of scrap metal.

The cause is still under investigation.