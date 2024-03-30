Driver dies in car crash on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person died in a single-car crash on Village Boulevard early Saturday, West Palm Beach police posted on X.
The driver, traveling southbound in the 2400 block of the road, was ejected into landscaping near the Village Place apartment homes.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A portion of Village Place was closed as traffic homicide investigators were at the scene.
#TrafficAlert Southbound Village Boulevard closed from 2400-3100 blocks due to a one-car crash. The driver of the car was ejected and died on the scene. The road will be closed for several hours as traffic homicide investigators conduct the on-scene investigation. pic.twitter.com/LlU1Wsu2vD— West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) March 30, 2024