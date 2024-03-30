Watch Now
Driver dies in car crash on Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Crash occurs near Village Place apartment homes
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 30, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person died in a single-car crash on Village Boulevard early Saturday, West Palm Beach police posted on X.

The driver, traveling southbound in the 2400 block of the road, was ejected into landscaping near the Village Place apartment homes.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of Village Place was closed as traffic homicide investigators were at the scene.

