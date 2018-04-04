Disney Musicals in Schools held in West Palm Beach

Partly Cloudy
Tracy Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center, discusses the Disney musicals in schools program.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - WPTV NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer was at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night for the Disney Musicals in Schools program.
Founded in 2010, the program creates theatre programs in under resourced schools and teaches educators how to produce a 30-minute Disney Kids musicals.