Disney Musicals in Schools held in West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
5:56 AM, Apr 4, 2018

WPTV NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Glenn Glazer was at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night for the Disney Musicals in Schools program.

Tracy Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center, discusses the Disney musicals in schools program.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Founded in 2010, the program creates theatre programs in under resourced schools and teaches educators how to produce a 30-minute Disney Kids musicals.

 

 

