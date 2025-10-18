Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies recover body from Boca Raton canal, investigation underway

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office marine unit recovered the body Saturday; autopsy will determine cause of death
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body floating in the water near the 6800 block of Town Harbour Boulevard in Boca Raton.

According to investigators, members of the Marine Unit assisted in recovering the body, identified as an adult Hispanic male.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Deputies said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

