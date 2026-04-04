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3 people hospitalized after being ejected from a boat in West Palm Beach waterway

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after three people were ejected from a vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway near Flagler Drive and Southern Boulevard
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Palm Beach County Sheriff&#39;s Office
File Photo
File Photo
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized after being ejected from a boat in the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach County on April 4.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the vessel, which had three occupants, was traveling near Flagler Drive, south of Southern Boulevard, when the incident occurred.

First responders pulled the three victims from the water and transported them to an area hospital for treatment.

FWC officers responded to the scene alongside the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the West Palm Beach Police Department, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The FWC says the investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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