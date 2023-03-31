Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

3 arrests made in attack of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to a hospital after he was assaulted inside a Palm Beach County gym Tuesday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 22:42:49-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects for attacking Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Palm Beach County gym.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside LA Fitness on Lantana Road last week. Bystanders captured the incident on video.

All three suspects, Rafael Medina Jr, 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, are currently being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on assault and robbery charges.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearances on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7