26-year-old man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Southern Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 26-year-old man died Friday night after his pickup truck crashed into two vehicles, struck a guardrail, overturned and hit a streetlight pole on Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County.

Joseph Taylor Alvarez was ejected from his 1990 Chevrolet pickup during the crash that occurred around 10:05 p.m. Jan. 9 on Southern Boulevard eastbound at Jog Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to the traffic report, Alvarez was driving eastbound in the left lane when he allegedly sped past two vehicles traveling in the left-center lane.

The right front of his pickup struck the left front of both vehicles before he steered to the right, hit the metal guardrail on the southern shoulder, overturned and knocked over a metal streetlight pole.

All occupants of the two other vehicles involved were wearing seatbelts and sustained no injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.