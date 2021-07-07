Wellington boutique offering free wedding gowns to military, frontline healthcare workers and more

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Bacio Bacio Bridal in Wellington is extending its invitation of free wedding gown to frontline healthcare workers this year.

This year the boutique is including healthcare workers to it’s annual event, Operation Free Wedding Gowns.

The four-day giveaway offers free wedding gowns to military members, first responders, and healthcare professionals who served on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bacio Bacio Bridal is teaming up with the nonprofit organization, Brides Across America, to turn wedding dreams into reality for brides.

Bridal salons nationwide will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns as part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.

“They range anywhere from $1,200 to $3,000,” said Lenyce Boyd, founder of Bacio Bacio Bridal. “They've been marked down to zero! It gets rolling in here when brides find what they love. They do start crying and we all start crying and then the families get involved and next thing you know, we're like, ‘you need a veil, you can have this too’. We just sort of, keep giving, we do a lot here.”

Brides Across America is a nonprofit organization that honors our heroes by making their dreams come true. Since its inception in 2008, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons and designers, such as Vera Wang, has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns and 27 weddings.

“Together strong is my new mantra,” said Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America. “I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each and every day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you.”

Bacio Bacio Bridal is hosting Operation Wedding Gown from July 7 to July 10. The store is located at 9160 Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington.

Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.

For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, click here.

