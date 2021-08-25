Watch
Teen faces vehicular homicide charges after fatal crash in Wellington

Deputies say An'Tajah Richards racing another driver at time of crash
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
An'Tajah Richards, 17, appears in court after her arrest on vehicular homicide charges.
An'Tajah Richards in handcuffs during first appearance in court
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 25, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Belle Glade teenager appeared before a judge Wednesday morning after her arrest in connection with a July 6 crash that killed two people in Wellington.

An'Tajah Richards, 17, of Belle Glade, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of vehicular homicide.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Richards was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was racing a 2013 BMW when it crashed into a 2016 Kia Soul at Forest Hill Boulevard and Guilford Way.

The driver and passenger of the Kia Soul, identified as Robert Ehrenberg and Gloria Ludwig, were killed in the crash.

Deputies said surveillance video near where the crash occurred showed the Malibu and BMW speeding at the time.

A Palm Beach County judge set bond for Richards at $20,000. The judge also ordered that Richards remain on house arrest if she is released from jail.

