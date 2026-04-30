Student taken into custody after bringing gun to Wellington Community High School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A student at Wellington Community High School is facing criminal charges after a firearm was found in their backpack during a routine entry screening, the principal said.

The incident occurred Thursday morning.

The school said the student arrived late to school and went through a metal detector, which detected the weapon. School administrators searched the student and found the firearm in the student's backpack. The backpack was confiscated and school police took the student into custody.

"The weapon was never displayed or used in a threatening manner. All students and staff are safe," Principal Cara Gorham said in a message to families and staff. "Possessing any weapon on a school campus is a felony, and the School District will pursue criminal charges against any individual possessing a firearm on school grounds."

Gorham said there was no disruption to campus operations and the school is following its regularly scheduled school day.

Since this is an active criminal investigation, no additional details will be provided, the school said.