Man robs Wells Fargo in Wellington, no one injured

The man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, PBSO says
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Wellington, Fla. on Jan. 4, 2024.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 04, 2024
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Palm Beach County Thursday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 2205 FL-7 STE 100 near the Mall at Wellington Green.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said an older Hispanic man came in and slipped a note to the teller and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

FBI is assisting and they’re still looking for the suspect, deputies said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

