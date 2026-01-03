Billy Joel surprises Wellington residents at village's 30th anniversary celebration

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Music legend Billy Joel made a surprise appearance at The Village of Wellington's 30th anniversary of its incorporation, delighting residents and visitors as the village rang in the new year.

Joel joined Turnstiles: The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel on the amphitheater stage for an impromptu two-song set that organizers called an unforgettable highlight of the evening.

The celebration, held to mark 30 years since residents incorporated Wellington on Dec. 31, 1995, combined music, family activities and community tributes.

As Wellington ushered in 2026, the event drew families, community partners and longtime residents who came together to honor the village’s history and its commitment to local decision-making and preserving quality of life.

According to the village's Facebook post, Joel’s brief performance alongside the tribute band was a spontaneous moment that electrified the crowd and underscored the festive tone of the anniversary celebration.

Turnstiles, known for recreating the sound and stage presence of Joel’s catalog, provided the main set, and Joel’s guest appearance added a rare personal touch for fans.

Thirty years after incorporation, Wellington officials said the village’s founding principles, that local choices are best made locally and that preserving the community’s character matters, continue to guide planning and public life.

The anniversary event aimed to celebrate those roots while looking ahead to the village’s future growth and community initiatives.

Organizers thanked residents, families and community partners for joining the milestone celebration. The village closed the release with a birthday message to Wellington and a note of optimism for the years to come.

