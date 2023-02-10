9-year-old cancer survivor gets dream trip to California

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A courageous 9-year-old boy from Wellington will be one of the first to experience the new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.

Make-A-Wish revealed the surprise to Slater Bushman on Friday during a school assembly.

The trip to Super Nintendo World is a dream he's been waiting for some time.

Video games have helped the young cancer patient endure intense treatments for the past two years.

“I never thought this day would come,” Slater Bushman said.

“I just feel super happy that Slater gets to go to Super Nintendo World with me and gets to be by my side forever,” brother Sawyer Bushman said.

Slater Bushman’s Make-A-Wish had been previously delayed by his cancer treatment and by the COVID-19 pandemic.