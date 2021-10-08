Trooper, woman escape serious injuries from approaching car

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a woman narrowly escaped serious injuries Thursday afternoon when a vehicle nearly ran into them in the median at northbound Interstate 95 and south of Hypoluxo Road.

In video recorded on an FHP dashcam at 3:15 p.m., the trooper is seen attempting to help a motorist with a left-rear tire blowout. A sedan of an unknown color, model or year collided with a white pickup truck, causing it to sideswipe a silver pickup truck that then crashed into the disabled vehicle on the left side. The trooper and motorist jumped out of the way of the approaching vehicle. The white pickup spun and was facing southeast.

The motorist suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unharmed.

After the impact, the sedan was last seen traveling northbound. FHP says the driver of the sedan wasn't known.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

