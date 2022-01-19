Suits for Seniors receives $5,000 check

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Suits for Seniors received a $5,000 check during the Lake Worth Beach City Council meeting Tuesday night.

In the past six years, the program has assisted nearly 1,500 high school students to graduate and start on a successful path.

The program has a 100% graduation rate.

"This is the first time an organization from the community or city has reached out to us and made a partnership, Healthier Lake Worth," Jervonte Edmonds, CEO & Founder of Suits for Seniors said. "We are very excited to work with them because one of their missions and one of their important initiatives is to invest in youth. We've been doing it for the past six years, and when we collaborate with partners it creates a greater impact into those underserved kids."

The eight-week courses teach students about financial literacy and other topics to prepare them for life after high school.

Boys and girls will receive a suit. They will learn how to apply for jobs, attend resume-building session and participate in a mock interview.