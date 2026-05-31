Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV on State Road 7

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach motorcyclist died Saturday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of State Road 7 and Victoria Groves Boulevard, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 30. Investigators said Albert Humphrey, 39, was riding a 2022 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on State Road 7 in the inside lane as he approached Victoria Groves Boulevard.

According to PBSO, a 2022 BMW SUV driven by a 56-year-old Wellington woman was turning from northbound State Road 7 to travel southbound at the intersection when the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV.

The impact ejected Humphrey from the motorcycle. Investigators said he traveled more than 200 feet from the point of impact before coming to rest. The motorcycle broke apart into multiple pieces during the crash.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported Humphrey to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Humphrey was wearing a helmet, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation by the PBSO Traffic Division.

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