Heavy law enforcement presence in Royal Palm Beach as deputies investigate suspicious car

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy law enforcement presence lined the streets of the La Mancha community and Ponce De Leon Street early Friday morning, as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) investigated a suspicious vehicle.

WPTV's Christy Waite monitored the scene where deputies were conducting their investigation. Once the scene cleared along Ponce De Leon Street, law enforcement activity moved to the surrounding neighborhood of Cordoba Circle.

A sheriff's officer on scene confirmed the Palm Beach County helicopter was also flying above the area during the investigation.

PBSO sent WPTV the following statement:

"We were alerted to car creepers in the area. We found the vehicle the suspects were traveling in, but we were not able to find the suspects."

The investigation appeared to span multiple locations in the area, with law enforcement maintaining a visible presence throughout the morning hours.

No additional information is being released at this time.