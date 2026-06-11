Singer Island beach littered with trash, overflowing cans after Memorial Day

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — WPTV reporter Christy Waite was on assignment at Singer Island when she found the beach trashed after the Memorial Day holiday.

What was supposed to be a follow-up story on sargassum conditions turned out to be a deeper look into how Riviera Beach is keeping beaches clean over the summer.

Litter on Singer Island draws concerns

On the beach, WPTV found overflowing trash cans, glass tequila bottles, styrofoam cups and beer cans just feet away from sea turtle nests.

Beachgoers said they are not surprised by the trash, and they are concerned for the environment — and for sea turtles nesting nearby.

"I am seeing the same thing you are seeing. A whole lot of garbage," beachgoer Stacie Safford said.

Searching for answers, WPTV contacted the city of Riviera Beach and how they plans to keep the beach clean this summer. No one would speak on camera, but the city sent a statement saying they are aware of concerns about litter on the beach near Johnny Longboats following Memorial Day weekend.

With higher-than-normal holiday attendance, the city said beach activity increased significantly, resulting in more trash than usual. Parks & Recreation staff worked throughout the weekend to maintain the beach and surrounding public areas.

Beach maintenance staff were scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the weekend, with Memorial Day coverage from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily assignments included opening restrooms, emptying trash receptacles, clearing sand from showers, sidewalks, pavilions, and playgrounds, and servicing trash cans along beach access points.

To support the holiday crowds, the city said beach restrooms were cleaned three times during the weekend, including Monday — an increase from the usual two weekend cleanings. Staff also returned to the beach periodically throughout their shifts while continuing to monitor and maintain other city parks.

The city also noted that during turtle season, sifting and combing are permitted only in limited beach areas to help protect sea turtle nests, and that seaweed conditions are affecting most beaches throughout Palm Beach County.

"During turtle season, sifting and combing are permitted only in limited beach areas to help protect sea turtle nests. Seaweed conditions are also affecting most beaches throughout Palm Beach County. The City will continue reviewing holiday operations and staffing levels to help keep Riviera Beach beaches clean, safe, and enjoyable for residents and visitors," the statement said.

Oceanside Beach Services assists with upkeep in its designated service areas, including trash removal and seaweed clearing where beach chairs are set up. Vendors and turtle volunteers also help protect sea turtle nests and support efforts to keep those areas secure.

Safford said she hopes visitors will be more mindful going forward.

"This isn't the first time I have seen the trash cans overflowing, take your trash with you, throw it out, even if the cans are full," Safford said.

Beachgoers say they hope people will clean up after themselves and take care of the environment.

