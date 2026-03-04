Riviera Beach officer hospitalized after high-speed crash at railroad crossing

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening after losing control of his vehicle while responding to an emergency call, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:30 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Officer J. Daniels was responding to an emergency call on Australian Avenue near W. 13th Street with his lights and siren activated. Daniels failed to reduce speed at a railroad crossing, causing his vehicle to go airborne and drive off the roadway.

According to investigators, Daniels hit a street light pole and a fence before making a final impact with a tree. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.