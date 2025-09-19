Man found with 14 guns, ammunition after crashing car into home in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 27-year-old man was taken into custody after he crashed a car into a home in Rivera Beach.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of West 14th Street.

Riviera Beach police said they received numerous calls regarding a crash into a home and driver with a gun running through a neighborhood threatening to “kill everyone and himself.”

Police said they located Keanu Kristopher Montaque at his home in Riviera Beach and was taken into custody and Baker Acted.

Officers said they recovered a total of 14 guns and ammunition that were taken for safekeeping pending a Risk Protection Order.

Montaque was taken to HCA Florida JFK North Hospital for evaluation, police said.