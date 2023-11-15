Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Man accused of stealing $42,000 in audio equipment after riding bicycle without light

Melvin Clark was in possession of $6,600 in merchandise from XPO Logistics, Riviera Beach police say
XPO Logistics in Riviera Beach. Nov. 14, 2023.png
Riviera Beach Police Department
XPO Logistics in Riviera Beach. <br/>
XPO Logistics in Riviera Beach. Nov. 14, 2023.png
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 22:54:52-05

RIVIERA BEACH — A man riding a bicycle without a light at night was arrested after Riviera Beach police say he stole $42,000 worth of audio merchandise from a business in the city.

Early Sunday, the agency's vice unit observed a man, later identified as Melvin Clark, riding in the 1200 block of Australian Avenue, spokewoman Serena Spates said in a news release.

He eluded agents between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of Australian Avenue, and then attempted to conceal himself in the 1300 block of West 15th Street, Spates said.

Clark was apprehended and found to be carrying stolen merchandise worth approximately $6,600 from XPO Logistics at 1301 W. 15th St.

During the investigation, Clark confessed to cutting the gate of XPO Logistics and burglarizing a locked trailer containing the merchandise.

Melvin Clark, who has an extensive criminal history, faces several charges, including burglary and grand theft.

Clark was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. His bond was set at $15,500 Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE