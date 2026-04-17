Suspect arrested after FedEx employee shot dead at Riviera Beach facility

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old FedEx worker is dead after a Thursday night shooting at a Riviera Beach facility, according to police.

The employee was shot multiple times at the FedEx Home Delivery facility on Blue Heron Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Suspect arrested after FedEx employee gunned down

Suspect, 24, arrested after FedEx worker gunned down in Riviera Beach

Police said the shooting occurred in a gate employee-only section of the property.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Brandon Vidro, 24, of Boynton Beach. He was taken into custody just a few miles away at a gas station and booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday morning.

Officers say at this time they do not believe Vidro was a coworker of the victim.

During a Friday afternoon news conference, WPTV asked if a weapon had been recovered and what the relationship was between the two men. However, we were told by investigators that they are still piecing together those details.

"The suspect was detained. He was brought to the police department and ultimately charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder," Riviera Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "As far as any relationship between the victim and the suspect, detectives have not yet shared that with me."

Police said this was a targeted attack, and there was no danger to the public.

A person witnessed the shooting, and surveillance video recorded it, according to police.

Investigators said more information on the case should be available on Monday.

Vidro is being held without bond.

FedEx released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving a service provider employee. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. There is no higher priority for FedEx than the safety of team members. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they continue their investigation."