Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade returns to Riviera Beach

Last year's celebration was canceled due to resurgence of COVID-19 cases
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 14, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.

The celebration was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Blue Heron Boulevard. Last year's event was canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The parade included marching bands from numerous schools and universities, community leaders, law enforcement and first responders from various agencies, in addition to activities for families to enjoy.

Traffic was closed to drivers along Congress Avenue from Canopy Lane to 13th Street, and Blue Heron Boulevard from Garden Road to President Barack Obama Highway .

