Back-to-school community health fair to be held in Riviera Beach

Free school supplies will be distributed on July 30
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 15:16:29-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A back-to-school community health fair with free school supplies will be held Saturday in Riviera Beach.

The event takes place on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Max M. Fisher Boys and Girls Club. Hosted by the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, the fair will provide uninsured and low-income residents access to free healthcare services and health education.

Participants who register for a health screening will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a smart TV.

To register, click here.

