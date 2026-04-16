RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Owners of condominiums at a new Singer Island high-rise are speaking out publicly for the first time about their living conditions.

Seven condo owners at the Amrit Ocean Resort told Riviera Beach City Council members tonight that the city failed to inspect their units, leaving them in potentially unlivable conditions. The residents said they paid more than $1 million for the beachfront condos at the luxury towers, which opened in 2023.

"We’ve got plumbing issues, we’ve got fire protection issues," Mike Jenkins said.

WATCH: Locals confront City Council about lack of proper inspection at Amrit Ocean Resort

Amrit Ocean Resort owners voice concern over lack of city inspections

The owners blame the developer and the city for the conditions and a lack of proper inspections.

"I was promised a lifestyle where I didn’t have to worry about septic sewage or fire alarms," said condo owner Chris Hickey.

The condo owners also said they are not getting the tax breaks they were promised. The resort sits on land zoned for resorts.

The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser said Amrit’s sales prospectus does not allow units to be eligible for homestead exemptions and a cap on taxable value.

"We never got homestead, and people are really upset right now," Hickey told council members.

The City Council took no action on the Amrit, but one council member promised a full investigation of the city’s inspections of the resort.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman has submitted public records requests regarding the inspections and the application, and will have more information when and if he receives them.

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