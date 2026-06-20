36-year-old West Palm Beach motorcyclist killed in Riviera Beach crash; charges pending

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 36-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed Friday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a car in Riviera Beach, according to police.

The crash happened around 2:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Australian Avenue. Riviera Beach police responded after receiving a 911 call reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist lying unconscious on a sidewalk and not breathing. A bystander who was a nurse began performing CPR alongside responding officers. Despite their efforts, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Riviera Beach Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit, a 2017 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Australian Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto West 1st Street. Investigators say the vehicle turned into the path of a northbound motorcycle, causing the collision.

Police identified the driver of the Ford Taurus as 23-year-old Shakirra Zanaya Singleton of Port St. Lucie. The motorcycle involved was identified as a 2004 Suzuki GSXR600.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation, and police said charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Jeffrey Barker at 561-845-4123 or email JBarker@RBPublicSafety.org.

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