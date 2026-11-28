RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) — One man is dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in Riviera Beach that police say followed an altercation between the two men.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of West 10th Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire from residents and alerts from the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

Preliminary findings indicate an altercation occurred between two men, during which multiple rounds were fired, striking both individuals, according to police.

Responding officers found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the second man was taken to a local hospital by an unidentified individual. He remains in critical condition.

The Riviera Beach Police Department said investigators processed the crime scene and are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identities of either man or provided details about what led to the altercation.

Police have also not announced any arrests or identified who fired the shots.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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