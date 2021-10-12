Two-time breast cancer survivor spreading awareness, support to others

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Royal Palm Beach woman is shedding light on the support available to those who are battling the disease.

Lorna Johnson is currently 24 years into her survivorship but was diagnosed with breast cancer twice.

“I stayed in remission after my first diagnosis for 17 years,” said Johnson. “Now this is my ninth year that it's in remission again the second time.”

According to the American Cancer Society, the average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in their life is about 13 percent.

This means there is a 1 in 8 chance they will develop breast cancer.

“It is such a frightening situation,” Johnson said. “You really don't know what to do.”

That’s why Johnson has spent the last 20 years hosting a local breast cancer support group called "Your Bosom Buddies II."

“There are people out here who have survived this disease and are thriving and are doing well,” said Johnson. “We'll get through this together.”

The monthly meetings usually take place at Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, but the meetings are still being held virtually amidst the pandemic.

Your Bosom Buddies II is dedicated to bringing awareness and emotional support to the community and raises money for both its members in need and research toward a cure for breast cancer.

Group meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information, visit www.yourbosombuddies2.org.