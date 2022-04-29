Louis Vuitton store in Palm Beach closing next month

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A well-known French luxury fashion company that has had a store in Palm Beach for 40 years is moving out next month.

Located in the Esplanade along Worth Avenue is Louis Vuitton. But at the end of May, it is closing its doors and moving out after 40 years.

"Louis Vuitton is closing. I know, it was terrible news," shopper Mary Elizabeth Hulsey said.

Hulsey of Nashville, Tennessee frequents the well-known French luxurious store here in South Florida.

"I flew down to see my friend Nina to make sure to get in there before we missed that opportunity," Hulsey said.

Yvonne Jones of O’Connor Capital Partners, which leases the space, confirmed to WPTV that company sales at this location have been doing well, but the decision to move out of Palm Beach came from corporate and would only tell us they are shifting their focus on other stores.

For some of its loyal shoppers like Christina Ford, the store will be missed along Worth Avenue.

"It's devastating. I mean, you would think of any neighborhood that would be able to sustain it, this would be the neighborhood," Ford said.

"It’s kind of sad. It’s almost like an institution over there," said Brooke Fischer, who works in Palm Beach. "A trademark that people come to Worth Avenue. You start at the top and you work down and you have Louis Vuitton. Especially working here and always going to see the window displays changing, it's something that is going to be missed."

WPTV reached out to Louis Vuitton's headquarters in New York to find out more about the moving decision, but did not hear back.

Which company will sign the lease into this space moving forward has yet to be seen.

"There’s wonderful brands everywhere, but you got to have Louis," Hulsey said.