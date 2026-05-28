WPTV First Alert Weather Team hosts final 'Storm Ready' hurricane preparedness event tonight in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather Team makes its final stop tonight in Loxahatchee for the last event of its "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Farms, 14301 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470.

Meteorologist James Wieland will lead the presentation, covering storm preparation strategies, home insurance guidance, post-storm safety, and other general safety tips.

Anchor Janny Rodriguez will lead a Q&A session with Palm Beach County Emergency Management officials and Animal Care Control representatives. The session will cover community-wide preparedness and pet safety during severe weather events.

The event also gives attendees the opportunity to join WPTV's Weather Spotters network. Weather spotters serve as the eyes and ears of the community during severe weather events, helping meteorologists track storms and provide real-time information.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.

