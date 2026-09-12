WESTLAKE, Fla. — More than 300 people gathered in Westlake early Saturday morning for the 3rd Annual Westlake 5K Remembering 9/11, as communities across the area mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks. This year's race benefited the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

WPTV's Westlake reporter Christy Waite, ran in this years event and listened to community members who have been impacted from the attacks.

WATCH: Westlake community honors 9/11 victims at 3rd annual remembrance 5K on 25th anniversary

Westlake community honors 9/11 victims at 3rd annual remembrance 5K on 25th anniversary

Among those who participated was Rob Kreitzman, a former volunteer firefighter in Selden, Long Island, who lost a fellow firefighter's brother in the attacks.

"I was a volunteer firefighter in Selden, Long Island. One of our firefighters' brothers, Nicholas Chiofalo with engine 235 in Brooklyn was killed in the South Tower when it came it down," Kreitzman said.

Kreitzman, who was also a deputy sheriff at the time of the attacks, said the memory of that day has never left him. Kreitzman says this is the first year he has had the courage to come out do the event because that day is still very emotional.

"I was home with my 2 girls at the time we were in their playroom. My wife called and she said turn on the tv a plane hit one of the towers. As we were watching, we watched the second plane hit — the rest of the day was a blur," Kreitzman said.

"Not knowing where anybody was, just having to hope and pray and have to get ready to go back to work that night. I remember it like it was yesterday," Kreitzman said.

The event drew participants of all ages, including some of the youngest runners, who shared why they felt compelled to take part.

"I wanted to run because I feel bad for the people who died that day and I wanted to help serve our country," one young participant said.

Westlake Mayor J.P. O'Connor said the community turnout made the event especially meaningful.

"It means the world, it's incredible to see the community come out," O'Connor said.

Despite the humidity, walkers and runners crossed the finish line one by one. For Kreitzman, the purpose of events like this one is clear.

"We can never ever let anyone forget what happened that day."

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