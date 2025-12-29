Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PBSO searching for suspects who allegedly killed chicken at Acreage intersection

Detectives say incident happened at intersection of Avocado Boulevard and 60th Street
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is asking for the community's assistance finding a vehicle whose occupants allegedly killed a chicken.

Detectives say on Dec. 26, a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Avocado Boulevard and 60th Street in the Acreage. The occupants then got out, set a chicken on fire and fled.

The chicken died a short distance from the intersection.

PBSO did not provide the make or model of the vehicle, only photos of a dark-colored 4-door SUV. They ask anyone with information about the vehicle to call 1-800-458-TIPS or email Detective C. Kovacs at KovacsC@pbso.org.

