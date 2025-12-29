PBSO searching for suspects who allegedly killed chicken at Acreage intersection

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is asking for the community's assistance finding a vehicle whose occupants allegedly killed a chicken.

Detectives say on Dec. 26, a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Avocado Boulevard and 60th Street in the Acreage. The occupants then got out, set a chicken on fire and fled.

The chicken died a short distance from the intersection.

PBSO did not provide the make or model of the vehicle, only photos of a dark-colored 4-door SUV. They ask anyone with information about the vehicle to call 1-800-458-TIPS or email Detective C. Kovacs at KovacsC@pbso.org.