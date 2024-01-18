Palm Beach State College celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College hosted their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on their Lake Worth Beach campus.

The MLK ceremony kicked off with music by the college's concert chorus, and a special performance by a college student.

Former NFL player Leonard Marshall was the guest speaker. Marshall was a starter on the NFL New York Giants team that won Super Bowl 21 and Super Bowl 25. Twice he was named NFL defensive lineman of the year.

WPTV Former NFL player Leonard Marshall is guest speaker at Palm Beach State College's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony.

During the MLK ceremony, Marshall spoke to the audience about not giving up during challenges, and encouraging students to focus on their goals.

WPTV anchor Tania Rogers was the event moderator.

Following his speech, Palm Beach State College Ava Parker handed out leadership awards.