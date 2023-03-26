Lake Worth Beach church organizes blood drive

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth Beach church has teamed up with OneBlood for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

World Mission Society Church of God has a goal of 150 donations to support local blood banks with the event, Sharing God’s Love With OneBlood.

The public is invited to attend and donate at the Church of God location at 114 Federal Highway. Each donor will receive a $20 gift card.

There will be food and entertainment, including a bounce house for children.

World Mission Society Church of God is part of the World Mission Society Church of God with more than 3,000 locations worldwide in 190 countries and 3.3 million members,

It partners with local entities and government officials to focus on 17 Sustainable Development Goals emphasized by the United Nations.