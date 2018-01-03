Who killed Wellington "Davie" Glinton Jr?

It's been two years now. He was home for the holidays when someone shot and killed him in suburban Lantana.

All Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives have is a sketch which they sent out again recently, hoping for a tip.

Tuesday, Tabitha and Niaesha, Davie's older sisters reminisced about his accolades.

"Starting playing ball for high school," said Tabitha Razz.

All they can think about is what was in store for their brother's future.

"He was like an angel in disguise," said Razz.

Davie was attending Missouri Valley College on a basketball scholarship.

Two years ago he was home for the holidays.

"Innocent life, they just took him," said Razz.

He was shot and killed outside an apartment community along Lantana Road after visiting his friend.

In the days following his death, the sheriff's office released a sketch of a man they want to question and still do to this day.

"All we want is some answers," said Razz.

"Has to be some type of justice. We want justice we want peace," said Tabitha Brown. "Whatever it takes for this case to get attention before it goes cold, we're willing to do that."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800 458 TIP.