KinderCare offers free day of child care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — KinderCare and Fairygodboss are offering a free day of child care to families as they embark on their path back to work more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

Families of children aged six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of this offering through the month of April.

The offer is valid at more than 1,500 KinderCare centers nationwide.

There are six KinderCare centers located in Palm Beach County including West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Boynton Beach, Royal Palm Beach, Boca Raton and West Boca Raton.

All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols that were created in partnership with expert medical advisors to ensure they are the safest learning environments possible.

Families with children between the ages of six weeks and sixth grade may sign up for a free day at KinderCare centers across the U.S. The offer is good through April 30.

