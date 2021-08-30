Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Jewish Family Services delivers traditional foods to 250 households

items.[0].videoTitle
For those who celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays, a South Florida nonprofit organization made sure members of faith are able to enjoy the traditional foods.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 20:06:10-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For those who celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays, a South Florida nonprofit organization made sure members of faith are able to enjoy the traditional foods.

125 volunteers with Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services delivered meals to more than 600 food pantry recipients across Palm Beach County on Sunday.

“You have volunteers getting involved. You have recipients receiving not only a frozen meal but they also receive a knock on their door. Someone smiling, asking them how they are doing today. And it just connects that client to our community,” said Beth Levine, C.O.O. of Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services.

In total they delivered to over 250 households.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.