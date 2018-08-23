Student brings unloaded gun to John I. Leonard High School

A John I. Leonard High School student was arrested Thursday when an unloaded gun was found in their backpack.
The gun was found after another student alerted school police and a tip was called in to Crime Stoppers.
The gender and age of the student arrested has not been made available. The principal, who sent a robocall to all parents, also says the student faces expulsion.
The full text of the principal's call to parents is below.
Good afternoon, John I. Leonard parents. This is Ms. Patterson with an important message for you.
Today, a student brought an unloaded handgun onto our campus. The gun was discovered in the student’s backpack after another student alerted School Police, and a tip was called into CrimeStoppers.
The student who brought the unloaded gun onto campus has been arrested by School Police and also faces expulsion.
Our students are serious about keeping their schools safe, and I am so proud of the individuals who notified us as soon as they saw something suspicious. “See something, say something” works.
Parents, please continue to talk to your child about their role in keeping schools safe. Students, staff and teachers – all of us are school safety, and we appreciate any help you can give us in reinforcing this message at home.
Please do not hesitate to contact the school if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you.