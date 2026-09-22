New crosswalk coming to Greenacres Elementary after WPTV investigates safety concerns

GREENACRES, Fla. — For nearly a month, WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been listening to parents and neighbors who live across from Greenacres Elementary School.

Parents have expressed their concern for student safety and said crossing the street is like the video game Frogger. They have been asking for a designated school zone and a guarded crosswalk at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Carver Street.

WATCH BELOW: New crosswalk coming to Greenacres Elementary

New crosswalk coming to Greenacres Elementary after WPTV investigates

Brandon and Lynn Pote walk their two children to school every morning. Brandon has to carry their daughter across the street because she is developmentally delayed and can't walk fast enough across the street.

WPTV visited the area and saw a crash, along with students and families dodging traffic and e-bikes and e-scooters.

Waite reached out to the School District of Palm Beach County back in August, and officials said the following regarding the situation:

"Please note that multiple pedestrian crosswalks with traffic signals are located near Greenacres Elementary School. This includes one across Haverhill Road just south of Cambridge Street and one at 10th Avenue South. The School District strongly discourages jaywalking or crossing the street where there is no designated crosswalk. Families are encouraged to talk with their children about the importance of pedestrian safety and practicing safe habits while walking to and from school.

Greenacres Elementary School resides in a school zone, where traffic speeds are limited to 20 miles per hour along Jackson Avenue during arrival and dismissal times. With school in session, we remind drivers to allow extra commute time and exercise caution near schools. Please remain highly alert for students, school buses, and heavier traffic."

After our story aired, the district said they requested the county to review the specific school for pedestrian safety.

As part of our follow-up promise, Waite reached out to the school district again to find out if the county had visited the area. They told her to reach out to the county. Waite reached out to the county, and Engineering Public Works sent the following statement:

"Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works Department (EPW) has been coordinating with the Palm Beach County School District as well as the City of Greenacres (City) to determine whether an additional crosswalk is warranted based on current pedestrian activity. EPW staff conducted a pedestrian study and concluded that there is a need for an additional crosswalk to serve Greenacres Elementary School near the intersection of Haverhill Road and 4th Street/Carver Street. Once a final location has been agreed upon, EPW staff will prepare a design and submit it to the City which is responsible for providing a crossing guard for this new location. It is expected that this work would be completed early 2027."

For the Pote family, this is the news they have been waiting for, and why they chose to reach out to WPTV for a solution.

"Thank you so much. It will help our kids. Thank you, Channel 5, for helping us out. We see your reports and you sit down with the community and help them out and that's why I reached out," Brandon Pote said.