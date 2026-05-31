Man killed after crossing South Military Trail outside crosswalk in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A 65-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by an SUV while crossing South Military Trail outside a designated crosswalk in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 8:41 p.m. May 29 near the intersection of South Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as John Gray Digregorio, was standing on the center median on the north side of the intersection before entering the roadway.

According to the PBSO Traffic Division, Digregorio left the median and ran across the northbound lanes of South Military Trail mid-block, rather than using a nearby crosswalk. Investigators determined he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.

A 2024 Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound struck Digregorio. The impact caused him to hit the vehicle's hood and windshield before he was thrown into the outside northbound lane, where he came to rest.

Digregorio suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Luis Montalban of Pahokee, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

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