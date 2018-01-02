Florida's minimum wage increases in 2018

It's a new year and that means more money in the pockets for some workers across the country and right here in Florida.

The minimum wage increased in the Sunshine State by 15 cents to $8.25. But for many workers, that's still not enough.

Caitlin Seranno wants to own a restaurant someday.

Right now she's working on minimum wage.

"At the end of the day, what did I just work hard for," said Seranno. "$15 an hour, that would be better."

As for business owners, Charlie Thornton at Smoothie Whirl'd pays his employees more than minimum wage.

"If we pay our own employees, they give a great experience to our customers. It's a business concept," said Thornton.

Tipped workers will also see their pay jump 15 cents.