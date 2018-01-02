FAA reminds drone users about rules and regulations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Drones were once looked at as a device of the future, but they are becoming increasingly a part of everyday life.

The buzz around drones is staying strong.

"The capabilities now are amazing," says Jason Rose, who owns Radio Controlled Revolution in West Palm Beach.

Rose owns drones himself but has also sold them for years.

"I mean the camera qualities are fantastic. There is a lot of safety features like collision avoidance built into them, so you don't have to worry about trees and buildings," Rose said.

The Federal Aviation Administration wants to keep tabs on all the new drones hitting the skies.

This month the federal government brought back a law where owners need to register their drones on the FAA's website.

It costs $5 for drones that weigh more than half a pound.

It's a reminder that drones can be dangerous and there are safety tips users need to be aware of.

"The biggest thing that comes to mind is just the air space in general ... following the rules and not flying about 400 feet, flying the vicinity of airports where air traffic can be," Rose said.

The FAA just did a study that found drones can cause more damage to planes than a bird strike.

That's only happened once in North America -- an incident that happened in Canada in October.

As more drones take flight for the first time, the FAA is going to try to keep up as the capabilities of drones continues to grow.

"I see it just exploding. I think there's just so many doors to open to what they can do and what they can be used for. For transportation and personal transportation, I think it's just endless," Rose says.

Fines for not registering drones can cost an owner around $27,000.