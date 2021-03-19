3 women arrested for violent robbery at Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three women are under arrest for a violent robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana earlier this week.

Brianna Toombs, 19, Chloe Hernandez, 21, and Joanna Ceidi, 19, were booked into the Palm Beach County Jail overnight Friday on charges of robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

The crime happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a silver Nissan Sentra pulled up to the drive-thru, and a woman inside the car got into a verbal argument with the cashier, then spit on and attacked the worker.

Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

Deputies said one of the women reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money from a cash register. The women then took off in the Sentra.

PBSO is still looking for a fourth woman involved in the robbery. If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.