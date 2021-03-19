Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

3 women arrested for violent robbery at Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana

items.[0].videoTitle
Palm Beach County detectives are searching for four women involved in a dramatic robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana on Tuesday.
Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a robbery at a Popeye's restaurant, located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard near Lantana, on March 16, 2021.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 13:06:38-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three women are under arrest for a violent robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana earlier this week.

Brianna Toombs, 19, Chloe Hernandez, 21, and Joanna Ceidi, 19, were booked into the Palm Beach County Jail overnight Friday on charges of robbery with a weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

The crime happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a silver Nissan Sentra pulled up to the drive-thru, and a woman inside the car got into a verbal argument with the cashier, then spit on and attacked the worker.

WATCH VIDEO OF ATTACK:

VIDEO: Women attacked Popeyes worker, stole money from register

Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.

Deputies said one of the women reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money from a cash register. The women then took off in the Sentra.

PBSO is still looking for a fourth woman involved in the robbery. If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right