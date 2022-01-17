$1 million matching grant to fund special art classes at Lighthouse ArtCenter

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Making art can be beneficial to all. Researchers have found it improves many things, including cognitive development, confidence and emotional wellbeing.

A one-million dollar matching grant at Lighthouse ArtCenter is making classes more accessible to several different underserved groups.

A generous donor created a matching grant, dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. The “Art for All” grant will fund programs for veterans, art therapy for children, senior outreach, visiting artist fellowships and more.

One of them is an art class directly catered to adults with special needs.

“I’ve been here, probably 8 years,” explained Jennifer Missett, one of the students.

On this day, she is working with a pair of scissors to create elaborate 3-dimensional snowflakes out of paper.

“I do love art,” Missett said.

She says her favorite mediums are acrylics and watercolors. In this class, she’s found her passion, but also best friends in an inclusive environment for students of all ages.

Her teacher is Valerie Sun.

“She is just a sweetheart, completely, I do love my teacher,” Missett said.

Sun loves the students as well.

“It’s very rewarding,” Sun said.

Like her students, the artwork is remarkable, Sun says. One of her favorite outcomes was from a self-portrait assignment.

“It was amazing how awesome they all did,” Sun said.

To donate to Lighthouse ArtCenter and have your dollars go twice as far through the matching grant, click here.