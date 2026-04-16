Ways to celebrate Earth Day 2026 in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With Earth Day approaching on April 22, cities and organizations along the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are hosting community events to promote conservation efforts and provide educational resources about sustainability and connecting with the natural world.

The official website has declared Earth Day 2026's theme as "Our Power, Our Planet," focusing on clean energy and protecting biodiversity.

Check out these upcoming local events that are fun for the whole family!

APRIL 18: St. Lucie Earth Day Festival

Located at the Oxbow Eco-Center at the north fork of the St. Lucie River, families are invited to experience the 22nd Annual St. Lucie Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Visitors will be able to explore six "neighborhoods," including "Garden Grove" and "Sustainability Village," to learn about conservation tactics and experience hands-on activities and eco-art exhibits.

Throughout the event will be environmental groups, gardeners, beekeepers, foresters and more.

APRIL 18: Earth Day Celebration at Hobe Sound Nature Center

Visit the Hobe Sound Nature Center from noon until 4 p.m. for a day filled with hands-on Earth Day activities, including live animal encounters, nature crafts and a scavenger hunt!

APRIL 18: Sebastian Earth Day & Arbor Day Celebration

The city of Sebastian will be hosting its annual Earth Day & Arbor Day event at Riverview Park from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to celebrate all things environmental!

There will be a Sebastian River Art Club Lagoon art show, live music and a WM shredding and recycling event.

APRIL 22: Visit Palm Beach Earth Day Coastal Cleanup

Looking to participate in a cleanup event while also spending time on the water? Visit Palm Beach is inviting people to the downtown West Palm Beach Waterfront from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to participate in both in-water and on-land coastal cleanup.

For those looking to be on the water, a limited number of kayaks will be available for use, allowing volunteers to paddle along the waterfront and collect debris while enjoying the scenery.

Those who prefer to stay on land can walk along the shoreline while scouring for litter and waste.

APRIL 22: Earth Day Celebration and Coastal Cleanup at the Florida Oceanographic Society

The Florida Oceanographic Society will be kicking off Earth Day with a coastal cleanup starting at 9:30 a.m in Stuart. Registration is required.

Then, guests can visit the center for Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore native plants, local wildlife and engage in hands-on environmental activities for all ages.

APRIL 25: Loggerhead Marinelife Center Earth Day Celebration

Loggerhead Marinelife Center is holding an all-day Earth Day celebration filled with family-friendly activities.

The day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. for a Great American Cleanup event on Juno Beach. Registration is required.

At 11 a.m. at Loggerhead, students will show off how they've turned marine debris into fashion statements for the 14th Annual Resource Depot Student Catwalk Runway.

Visitors will be able to get a public guided tour at 3:30 p.m., and the facility is also offering a Jr. veterinarian lab for kids.

APRIL 25: Earth Day at Bird Village

The Village of North Palm Beach is hosting its Earth Day celebration at the North Palm Beach community center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to invite people out to enjoy the area's natural beauty.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own birdhouse to install to promote welcoming habitats for local wildlife!

Additionally, the village is hosting a recycling art competition— make an art piece from recycled material and bring it to the event for a chance to win a $500 prize!

APRIL 26: Earth Day at the Garden

The city of Boca Raton is hosting many Earth Day-themed events throughout April, including its Earth Day at the Garden on April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Susan Whelchel Community Garden.

Guests can attend a composting workshop, an oyster garden demonstration, and kids can take home their own flower pot and planted seeds!