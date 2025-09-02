FWC seeks public input on spotted seatrout fishery at upcoming public workshops

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking the public's input on potential rule changes for spotted seatrout.

FWC will be holding a series of in-person workshops throughout Florida in September to give people the opportunity to voice their concerns and share ideas about the future of the spotted seatrout fishery.

Rule changes could include adopting a holistic management approach for the spotted seatrout by reviewing environmental and human factors on a more local scale. These local factors could include:



Habitat

Fishing effort and landing

Stock assessments

Harmful algal blooms

Abundance indices

Stakeholder feedback

There will be an in-person meeting in Fort Pierce on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners building, 2300 Virginia Ave.

An in-person meeting will be held in West Palm Beach on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the South Florida Water Management District, 3301 Gun Club Road.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual webinar will be held Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. here.

For more information on these workshops, click here.