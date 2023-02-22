BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens creates sanctuary for birds, other native species

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Peace, happiness and tranquility are what Michael Stevens thinks about when he looks at the bird island at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

The bird island sanctuary is part of the club's Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program. The Audubon Society works with golf courses around the world to help protect the environment while keeping the integrity of the game of golf.

"We take a lot of pride in producing the conditions for our members and for our golfing public, but also developing a sustainable resource environment for generations to come," Stevens, the director of agronomy at the club, said.

WPTV Michael Stevens explains what he and others at the club strive to do to create an environment where native wildlife can coexist with the golf course.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Bees are also a big part of the program. In between, two fairways on the East Course sits the Ballenbees.

Last year, 450 pounds of honey were produced. The club works with a local beekeeper who harvests the honey. Stevens said the bees and honey are much more than a sweet treat.

"It encourages the pollination of our native plants here on property but also outside of BallenIsles in the agriculture markets," Stevens said.

During a recent renovation, the club also preserved shrubs and even moved several trees so as not to waste the landscape.