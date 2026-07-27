Judge rules James Fishback can remain on Florida governor ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback will remain on Florida's Aug. 18 primary ballot after a Leon County judge rejected Lt. Gov. Jay Collins' challenge to his residency qualifications.

Circuit Judge David Frank ruled Monday that Collins did not present enough evidence to overcome Florida's legal presumptions favoring continued residency and candidate access to the ballot.

WATCH BELOW: Fishback survives residency challenge, stays in governor's race

Fishback survives residency challenge, stays in governor’s race

"This Court will not be deciding the race between the Lieutenant Governor and Mr. Fishback," Frank wrote. "That will be in the very sound hands of the voters."

The final order denies Collins' request to remove Fishback, declares that the Department of State properly certified his candidacy and says Fishback "shall remain qualified" for the Republican nomination for governor.

Judge finds D.C. records insufficient

Collins sued Fishback in June, arguing the candidate failed to meet the Florida Constitution's requirement that a governor reside in the state for the seven years preceding the election.

During an expedited hearing last week, Collins' attorneys presented voter-registration, mortgage, tax and homestead records they argued showed Fishback established legal residency in Washington, D.C., between 2019 and 2022.

Fishback voted in Washington during the 2020 presidential election, filed D.C. resident income-tax returns and signed mortgage paperwork describing a condominium there as his principal residence. Property-tax records also showed the condominium received a D.C. homestead deduction.

A forensic document examiner testified it was probable Fishback signed the disputed voter-registration form.

Frank acknowledged those records could carry consequences outside the Florida candidacy case.

"It may be true that the various election and financial filings and transactions about which the plaintiff complains could result in regulatory, maybe even more severe legal, repercussions for the defendant under Washington, D.C. law," Frank wrote.

But the judge found they did not prove Fishback intended to abandon Florida as his permanent home.

Court credits Fishback's explanation

Fishback testified for several hours that he never intended to move his legal domicile from Florida.

He acknowledged signing mortgage paperwork identifying the Washington condominium as his primary residence but said he rushed through the documents without reading them closely. He also characterized his 2020 D.C. vote as an inadvertent registration during the pandemic, saying he was staying with his parents and wanted to vote for President Donald Trump.

Frank found Fishback credible on the central issue of intent.

"Despite defendant stating at various points, or someone stating on his behalf, that his ‘residence' was in Washington, D.C., defendant never had an actual subjective intent to move his permanent residency, his domicile, from Florida to Washington, D.C.," the order states.

The judge also pointed to Fishback's Florida upbringing, family relationships, driver's license, vehicle registration, voting history and work with Incubate Debate, a statewide nonprofit operating student debate programs throughout Florida.

Frank found that Collins presented no witness who heard Fishback say he intended to leave Florida permanently and no document containing a clear declaration that he was changing his legal domicile from Florida to Washington.

"Simply put, plaintiff has not brought forth enough substantial and competent evidence to rebut these important presumptions," Frank wrote.

Fishback declares victory

Fishback's campaign celebrated the ruling Monday, calling the lawsuit an attempt to remove a political opponent through the courts.

"It's official. The disgraceful lawfare brought by Jay Collins and fueled by Byron Donalds has failed," Fishback said in a campaign statement. "This isn't just a victory for our campaign. It's a victory for the Constitution and for every Floridian who believes elections should be decided by voters, not politicians trying to rig the system."

Fishback also predicted he would defeat his Republican opponents in the primary and described himself as the second-place candidate in the race.

"Today, they lost in court, and in 22 days they'll lose at the ballot box," Fishback said.

We've asked the Collins campaign whether it plans to appeal Frank's order. It had not responded by publication.

Read the judge's full ruling below:



